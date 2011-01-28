login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Police confirms death of German citizen at Lagos airport
Suspect arrested for Drug Trafficking by NDLEA claims he just wanted to raise Money for his Wedding
Nigeria’s Secret Police allegedly Detains US-Based Author Okey Ndibe
Adamawa State Governor Muhammadu Bindow refutes claims of Decamping from APC
Onyekuru, Kayode On Target; Balogun Benched As Omeruo, Aluko Inspire Wins
Trending Nigerian News
Sokoto’s N3.5bn dairy and meat firm ready this year
Med-View, Arik, 11 Others Reportedly Owe NCAA N15BN
Breaking: JAMB extends 2017 UTME registration by 2 weeks
Germany deports German ISIS suspect to Nigeria
Wife who unwittingly helped hubby ‘re-discover’ his libido
25
views
Breaking: JAMB extends 2017 UTME registration by 2 weeks
Added April 08, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Breaking: JAMB extends 2017 UTME registration by 2 weeks
added April 08, 2017 from
Vanguard News
[BREAKING] JAMB suspends 2017 UTME registration for 52 hours
added April 07, 2017 from
The Punch News
Two arrested in Ogun over fake 2017 UTME registration
added January 28, 2017 from
The Punch News
BREAKING: JAMB suspends UTME mock exam, extends registration by two weeks
added April 08, 2017 from
The Punch News
Nigeria extends voter registration by 1 week
added January 28, 2011 from
Yahoo Nigerian News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us