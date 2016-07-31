11

BREAKING: Kenya stripped of 2018 CHAN hosting rights

Kenya were stripped Saturday of the right to host the 2018 African Nations Championship after a CAF executive committee meeting in Accra. The decision was announced at a media conference after a one-day meeting of the African football “cabinet” headed by president Ahmad Ahmad from Madagascar. Slow preparations for the January 12/February 4 tournament led […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 23, 2017
from The Punch News

