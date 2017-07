Serbian international midfielder Nemanja Matic signed for Manchester United on Monday from Premier League champions Chelsea the buying club announced. It is the second time United manager Jose Mourinho has invested in his talents having brought him back to Chelsea in 2014 after a successful spell with Benfica. Matic signed a three-year contract with United […]

Added July 31, 2017

