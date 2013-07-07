BREAKING: No to ‘unconstitutional’ change of Zimbabwe govt – South Africa

South Africa on Wednesday urged neighbouring Zimbabwe to resist any “unconstitutional changes” of government as President Robert Mugabe’s grip on power appeared threatened by the military. President Jacob Zuma “called for calm and restraint and has expressed hope that developments in Zimbabwe would not lead to unconstitutional changes of government,” said a statement released in Pretoria. […]

