Adelani Adepegba, Abuja A vicious kidnapper and armed robber, Henry Chibueze a.k.a Vampire, has been killed by in a gun battle with the Police Special Forces led by the IGP intelligence Response Team. He was gunned down at about 1am this morning in Omu Awa Forest, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State. Chibueze was […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added March 02, 2017

from The Punch News