26

views
Unfave

BREAKING: NWC clears Aregbesola’s aide for Osun West Senatorial  primary

Femi Makinde, Osogbo  The Commissioner for Cabinet Matters in Osun State, Senator Midashiru Hussain, has said he has been cleared by the  National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress to contest the primary election scheduled to hold on Tuesday. Hussai said this while speaking on the telephone with our correspondent in Osogbo on Monday […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added June 12, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. BREAKING: NWC clears Aregbesola’s aide for Osun West Senatorial  primary
    added June 12, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. By-election: APC disqualifies Aregbesola’s aide, clears Adeleke’s brother for primary
    added June 11, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Bailout: EFCC arrests Okorocha’s aides for diverting N2bn
    added March 03, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Late Senator Adeleke's brother emerges APC Candidate for Osun West
    added June 11, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. PDP’s Ideozu wins Rivers West Senatorial seat
    added December 12, 2016 from The Punch News