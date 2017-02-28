login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Anambra Election: HDP aspirant says will use security vote for infrastructure development
Breaking: Osinbajo receives President Buhari
Buhari’s return: The good work continues, says Saraki
Stoke Vs Arsenal
Breaking! President Buhari lands in Nigeria
Trending Nigerian News
MOSOP suspends three youths over alleged attack on president
Breaking: Crowd lines up to welcome Buhari
BREAKING: Osinbajo, governors throng airport for Buhari
APC welcomes Buhari, thanks Osinbajo, Nigerians
[PHOTOS] Abuja goes agog for ‘Baba Buhari!’
7
views
Breaking: Osinbajo receives President Buhari
Added August 19, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Photos: House of Representatives speaker, Yakubu Dogara, receives President Buhari's resumption letter
added March 13, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
President Buhari is in high spirit, he will return soon- Osinbajo says
added July 12, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
President Buhari has taken me more like a son than a VP - Ag Pres Yemi Osinbajo says
added May 11, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
President Buhari handed over to me- Osinbajo clarifies
added May 10, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo consults President Buhari daily before taking decisions - Presidency
added February 28, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us