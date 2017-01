Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. Pastor J.O. Obayemi who was a deputy in charge of Finance and a member of governing council has been named his successor. Details later The post BREAKING: Pastor Adeboye retires as General Overseer of RCCG appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Added January 07, 2017

from The Punch News