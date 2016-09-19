22

BREAKING: Police arrest soldier who worked for Evans

Afeez Hanafi The police have arrested a soldier, Lance Corporal, Victor Chukwunonso, as a gang member of the notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike aka Evans. Chukunonso with Army No: 09/NA/64/6317 is attached to the Nigeria Army Band Corps, Abatti Barracks, Surulere, Lagos. He was arrested on Saturday by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added June 24, 2017
from The Punch News

