BREAKING: Spain issues EU arrest warrant for Catalan leader

A Spanish judge issued an EU arrest warrant for Catalonia’s deposed separatist leader on Friday after he failed to appear for questioning over the region’s independence drive, a court statement said. Spanish prosecutors want to charge Carles Puigdemont, who is in Belgium, with rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds. Eight of his ministers were […]
Added November 03, 2017
from The Punch News

