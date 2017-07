Eight people were killed when a female suicide bomber detonated her explosives at a mosque in Maiduguri, northeast Nigeria on Monday, first responders said. “She killed eight people and injured 15 others,” the head of the Borno state emergency management agency, Ahmed Satomi, told AFP after the blast in the city’s London Ciki area. Details […]

Added July 17, 2017

