BREAKING: Suicide bombers kill several people in Adamawa

Several people are feared dead in an early morning bomb blast in Madagali town in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa. An eye witness who simply identified himself as Baba, said the blast occurred near a checkpoint at the entrance of the town. “We heard three  blasts near the checkpoint where people gathered to be […] The post BREAKING: Suicide bombers kill several people in Adamawa appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 13, 2017
from The Punch News

