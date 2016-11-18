Kayode Idowu An attempt to attack a cattle market by two female suicide bombers was foiled by vigilant members of Youth Vigilante in Maiduguri on Monday. According to a member of the Youth Vigilante who spoke anonymously to our correspondent, the two suicide bombers were accosted by some of their members stationed at the market. […] The post BREAKING: Two killed in Maiduguri suicide attack appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added December 26, 2016

from The Punch News

