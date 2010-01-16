16

BREAKING: UNIOSUN students in violent protest over incessant missing students

Femi Makinde, Osogbo Students of the Osun State University have taken over Olaiya and some streets in Osogbo burning brutes and vandalising properties as they protest the incessant disappearance of their colleagues. A 400 level student of Microbiology Department was called out by a neighbour, Sakariyau Abdulrofiu, 10 days ago and his corpse was found […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 05, 2017
from The Punch News

