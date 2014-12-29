19

views
Unfave

Breaking (Video): House on the Rock church currently on fire

Added June 25, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. That moment when House on the Rock Church, Natives FilmWorks, Michelangelo Productions & Bolanle Austen-Peters Production came together to Premiere “93 Days” Movie in Lagos
    added September 15, 2016 from Bella Naija
  2. House on the Rock church celebrates the birth of Christ by putting smiles on the faces of over 20,000 families
    added December 21, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. House on the Rock Church celebrates the Birth of Christ by Putting Smiles on the Faces of over 20,000 Families
    added December 20, 2015 from Bella Naija
  4. Photos from Selma premiere at House on the Rock church, Lagos
    added February 09, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Pastor Paul Adefarasin & House on the Rock Church Members put Smiles on Over 2,400 Faces with ‘Project Spread’!
    added December 29, 2014 from Bella Naija