BREAKING: We’ll stop oil production if cost remains high – Kachikwu

‘Femi Asu The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has said the country will have to halt oil production if the cost of producing the commodity remains stubbornly high. Kachikwu stated this today in his address at the opening ceremony of the Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition organised by the Society […]
Added July 31, 2017
from The Punch News

