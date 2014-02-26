7

BREAKING: Zimbabwe’s ousted vice president back in the country – Aide

Zimbabwe’s former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose sacking last week triggered the military takeover, has returned to the country, a senior aide told AFP on Friday. “Yes, he is back,” said the aide, who declined to be named, adding that Mnangagwa, who is a potential successor to President Robert Mugabe, had returned on Thursday. Details […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 17, 2017
from The Punch News

