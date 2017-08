Britain will give Nigeria aid worth £200 million over five years to help it cope with the brutal insurgency being waged by Boko Haram jihadists, the foreign ministry in London said Wednesday. Foreign Minister Boris Johnson visited Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State and epicentre of the Boko Haram organisation, to meet some of those […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 31, 2017

from The Punch News