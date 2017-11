On Remembrance Sunday, Prince Charles will lay Queen Elizabeth II’s wreath honouring Britain’s war dead as she watches on — a rare public symbol of the 91-year-old gradually scaling back her duties. It will be a milestone moment in the otherwise imperceptibly slow-motion process, as her eldest son, now 69, increasingly steps up on her […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 11, 2017

from The Punch News