A British store’s decision to become the first retailer to stock the Islamic dress as part of a new range of clothing has elicited calls for a boycott. Debenhams said the veil, which is worn around the head and neck, will be launched first in the Oxford Street store before being rolled out to Birmingham’s […] The post British clothing store sells hijab, suffers boycott appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added February 14, 2017

from The Punch News

