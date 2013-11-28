9

views
Unfave

British PM Theresa May wins confidence vote in parliament

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, won a confidence vote in parliament by a narrow margin on Thursday, her first major political test since her Conservative Party lost its majority in a shock general election earlier this month. With support from the small Democratic Unionist Party, the legislative programme of May’s minority government was approved by […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added June 29, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. British PM Theresa May wins confidence vote in parliament
    added June 29, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Zuma faces no-confidence vote in corruption crisis
    added November 04, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. British PM Theresa May meets Obama and other world leaders for the first time (photos)
    added September 04, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. 10 things to know about Britain’s new PM, Theresa May
    added July 13, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Protests continue as Thai PM survives no-confidence vote
    added November 28, 2013 from The Punch News