British teenager dies after falling from mast of luxury yacht in Jamaica
Bethany Smith, 18, has died after falling off the mast of a luxury yacht while it was berthed near Portland, Jamaica. The young lady had been working on the yacht for over a year as a junior deckhand until that fateful Tuesday when she had an unfortunate accident and died in hospital as a result of her injuries.
The teenager is originally from Glyn-Dyfrdwy, Denbighshire, North Wales, UK but she
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog
Added March 16, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog