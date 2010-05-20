26

BRT operator to increase fares in February – MD

An operator of the Lagos State Bus Rapid Transit scheme, Primero Transport Services, has announced plans to increase its fares on all routes in February. The company’s Managing Director, Mr Fola Tinubu, on Thursday said that the increase was as result of its increasing operational cost. The company has maintained a fare of N75, N120, […] The post BRT operator to increase fares in February – MD appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 26, 2017
from The Punch News

