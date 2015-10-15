Brymo Walks with Johnnie on a Night Filled with Flavour and Jazz Beat

Nseobong Okon-Ekong reports that Afrojazz artiste, Brymo recently delivered a high-energy performance at an exclusive show tagged Johnnie Jazz and Whisky at a Victoria Island-Lagos venue called The Backyard If he had any premonition, it was not entirely his. It may be argued that the supposed feeling of gloom was the general mood coffered by […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 14, 2017

from This Day News

