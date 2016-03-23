Budget: Reps want Lagos/Ibadan road, 2nd N’Bridge completed in 2018

John Ameh, Abuja The House of Representatives on Thursday explained its decision to approve the $5.5bn loan request by President Muhammadu Buhari. It said lawmakers had confidence in Buhari to spend the money judiciously to ensure that the country’s economy did not relapse into recession again. The House had approved the loan on Tuesday, at […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 16, 2017

from The Punch News

