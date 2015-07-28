Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the appointment of Dr. Faisal Shuaib as the Executive Secretary of National Primary Healthcare Development Agency. The appointment was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu. Shuaib, a medical doctor and public health specialist, is […] The post Buhari appoints new boss for NPHCDA appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Added January 11, 2017

