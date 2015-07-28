12

Buhari appoints new boss for NPHCDA

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the appointment of Dr. Faisal Shuaib as the Executive Secretary of National Primary Healthcare Development Agency. The appointment was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu. Shuaib, a medical doctor and public health specialist, is […] The post Buhari appoints new boss for NPHCDA appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
