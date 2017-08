In 2017 alone, President Muhammadu Buhari has spent over 140 days on medical vacation abroad and many Nigerians are not pleased leading to protests calling for his return or resignation, GBENRO ADEOYE writes President Muhammadu Buhari has been in London, United Kingdom for medical treatment for over 90 days with Nigerians left to guess the […]

Added August 11, 2017

