Buhari condoles NITDA boss over mother’s death

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday commiserated with the family of the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, Dr. Ali  Pantami, over the death of his mother, Hajiya Amina Ahmed. In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President extended condolences to the government […]
Added October 15, 2017
from The Punch News

