9

views
Unfave

Buhari Congratulates D’Tigress over AfroBasket Victory in Mali

*Zenith Bank hails league ambassadors in the victorious squad Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday congratulated the national female basketball team, D’Tigress, on its victory at the 2017 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Tournament in Mali and consequently qualifying Nigeria for the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Spain. A statement by his chief […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 28, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Buhari congratulates D’Tigress on basketball victory
    added August 28, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. D’Tigress Lose To Raptors In Afrobasket Test Game
    added August 09, 2017 from Complete Sports
  3. D’Tigress can win Afrobasket – Coach
    added August 16, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Afrobasket Women: D’Tigress Spank Algeria, Win 4th Straight Game
    added September 29, 2015 from Complete Sports
  5. Fayose congratulates Fani Kayode over his victory at a Lagos court today
    added July 01, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog