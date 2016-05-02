Buhari directs ministry to convene summit on education

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Education to convene a ministerial summit on education within the next few weeks. The President gave the directive on Saturday in Ilorin, in his address at the 33rd Convocation of the University of Ilorin. The president was represented by Prof. Abubakar Abdulrasheed, the Executive Secretary of the […]

Added October 21, 2017

