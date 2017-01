Hometruths By Adeola Akinremi, Email: adeola.akinremi@thisdaylive.com Finally, we are in 2017. It is the year of fortune teller. This year, President Muhammadu Buhari’s political future will be determined. The fulfillment or failure of the promised change will be the common factor. But I think Buhari has a rare chance to improve his profile this 2017. […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added January 05, 2017

from This Day News