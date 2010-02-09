2

views
Unfave

Buhari has not done anything wrong, Presidency tells ‘return or quit’ protesters

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Presidency on Monday said ailing President Muhammadu Buhari had not done anything contrary to the provisions of the nation’s constitution to justify the calls by some protesters for his resignation. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this in an interview with State House […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 07, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Buhari has not disappointed Nigerians- Ex president Obasanjo says
    added August 20, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. AGF is not answerable to the senate- Presidency says
    added July 01, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Yar’Adua has not been removed as president---Mark tells governors
    added February 09, 2010 from Businessday Nigeria
  4. Buhari has not disappointed me, says Obasanjo
    added February 26, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. N5000 payment: Buhari’s govt does not lie to Nigerians, Presidency tells Fayose
    added January 04, 2017 from The Punch News