Buhari has not done anything wrong, Presidency tells ‘return or quit’ protesters

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Presidency on Monday said ailing President Muhammadu Buhari had not done anything contrary to the provisions of the nation’s constitution to justify the calls by some protesters for his resignation. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this in an interview with State House […]

Added August 07, 2017

