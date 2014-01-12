22

views
Unfave

Buhari has turned Nigeria to a jungle- Fani-Kayode

Added July 11, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Buhari has turned Nigeria to a jungle- Fani-Kayode
    added July 11, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Buhari’s budget’ll turn Nigeria to a debtor nation – PDP
    added December 29, 2015 from The Punch News
  3. I will turn Nigeria to a tourism economy, says minister
    added December 06, 2016 from Guardian News
  4. PH shooting: Jonathan leading Nigeria to hell, says Fani-Kayode
    added January 12, 2014 from The Punch News
  5. Buhari has placed Nigeria on the right track – APC chieftain
    added December 14, 2016 from The Punch News