login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Claims that Osun not paying workers’ salaries false – Aregbesola
Togo begins moves to join Commonwealth
Rihanna sits with French President Macron to discuss Girls Education
4 killed in suicide bomb attack near Maiduguri
Man beats 60-year-old landlady over electricity bill
Trending Nigerian News
Police rescue abducted colleague, kill 4 kidnappers
Buhari is not treating ‘mere malaria’ and he did not tell us when he will return – Umahi
Abducted NNPC Contractors, Others Rescued from Boko Haram
Glo, Etisalat lose internet users as MTN, Airtel gain
South Africa mobile operator MTN to swing back into profit
11
views
Buhari is not treating ‘mere malaria’ and he did not tell us when he will return – Umahi
Added July 27, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Buhari is a man of integrity, but ... —Bakare
added March 17, 2015 from
Tribune News
“I’m presently a student of ABU pursuing my 7th degree” – Dino Melaye reacts to Report that he did not graduate from Ahmadu Bello University
added March 20, 2017 from
Bella Naija
10 Naija Women Tell Us What They Will Do If Their Fiancé’s Family Do Not Support Their Marriage
added October 07, 2016 from
Woman.ng
President Buhari is not feeling well - Premium Times reports
added June 04, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Buhari is not sick, he only went to rest- Adesina
added February 09, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us