11

views
Unfave

Buhari is not treating ‘mere malaria’ and he did not tell us when he will return – Umahi

Added July 27, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Buhari is a man of integrity, but ... —Bakare
    added March 17, 2015 from Tribune News
  2. “I’m presently a student of ABU pursuing my 7th degree” – Dino Melaye reacts to Report that he did not graduate from Ahmadu Bello University
    added March 20, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. 10 Naija Women Tell Us What They Will Do If Their Fiancé’s Family Do Not Support Their Marriage
    added October 07, 2016 from Woman.ng
  4. President Buhari is not feeling well - Premium Times reports
    added June 04, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Buhari is not sick, he only went to rest- Adesina
    added February 09, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog