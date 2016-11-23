login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Two soldiers injured as Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Military Checkpoint
Meet Nigeria’s Top Five Billionaires, Whose Wealth Could Wipe Out Extreme Poverty
BN Beauty: 11 Stunning Looks from the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival’s Opening Night Gala
Photos: Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan spotted in Rivers state
"Men want to be treated like babies, so women should help them control their anger" - actress Empress Njamah
Trending Nigerian News
FG: Lake Chad Basin Has Become Incubation Centre for Boko Haram Terrorists
Soldiers Rescue Kidnap Victims in Bayelsa, Recover Arms
Solution to cure any eye problem and restore your eyesight to see CLEARLY and BETTER AGAIN without eyeglasses and eye drops.
Oando, Sahara, Heyden, MRS queue for new oil swap deals
“We have eased access to land for agriculture as well as for industrial and commercial purposes”
15
views
Buhari’ll sign 2017 Budget, Osinbajo’ll take it from there – Ita Enang
Added May 18, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Buhari’ll sign 2017 Budget, Osinbajo’ll take it from there – Ita Enang
added May 18, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Ganduje signs 2017 budget of N217.9bn into law
added January 05, 2017 from
The Punch News
Amode signs 2017 budget, promises improved economy
added January 09, 2017 from
The Punch News
Buhari to present 2017 budget Dec. 14
added December 06, 2016 from
The Punch News
Buhari to present 2017 budget Dec 1
added November 23, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us