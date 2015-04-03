15

Buhari meets Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Aso Rock

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed with the visiting Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The Ugandan President was received on arrival by President Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, at about 2.25p.m. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Uganda’s president is on a “friendly visit’’ to […]
