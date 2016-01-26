28

views
Unfave

Buhari, others to meet Jammeh on Wednesday

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja A meeting of four West African leaders in Abuja has resolved to hold further talks with President Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia on the political impasse in the country.  The talk is scheduled to hold in Banjul on Wednesday.  The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geofrey Onyema, disclosed this to State House correspondents […] The post Buhari, others to meet Jammeh on Wednesday appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 09, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Buhari, others to meet Jammeh on Wednesday
    added January 09, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Jammeh: Buhari, others to mediate in poll crisis
    added December 12, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Buhari to host French President, US John Kerry, others to a summit on Boko Haram on May 14th in Abuja
    added May 02, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. President Buhari Going to USA Tomorrow: Find Out His Stance on Nigeria & Nuclear Energy
    added March 29, 2016 from Bella Naija
  5. Buhari leaves for Kenya, Ethiopia on Wednesday
    added January 26, 2016 from The Punch News