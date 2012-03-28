17

Buhari Resets Administration, Says Nigeria Must Never See War Again

 Swears in new SGF Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has commenced the retooling of his administration, which would see strong political leaders from the All Progressives Congress (APC) being brought in as ministers to represent the six geopolitical zones in the country, THISDAY has learnt. This is just as the president said Wednesday […]
Added November 01, 2017
from This Day News

