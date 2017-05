Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja Posters suggesting that President Muhammadu Buhari will contest the 2019 election have been pasted at strategic places in Abuja. It was not however clear, if those behind the posters had the permission of the President. The designers of the posters however acknowledged that the President is ill, but said that “after healing […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added May 02, 2017

from The Punch News