24

views
Unfave

Buhari’s discussion with World Bank boss twisted, says Presidency

  Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Presidency on Friday said the reported discussion between President Muhammadu Buhari and the World Bank Group President, Jim Yong Kim, was deliberately twisted by those who it said specialise in such acts. Media reports had it that Kim disclosed in Washington DC, United States of America, that Buhari had requested […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 14, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Buhari’s discussion with World Bank boss twisted, says Presidency
    added October 14, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. BREAKING: Buhari’s discussion with World Bank boss twisted – Presidency
    added October 13, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Buhari’s Discussion With World Bank Boss Twisted – Presidency
    added October 13, 2017 from Sahara Reporters
  4. Presidency clarifies Buhari’s statement to World Bank on shifting focus to “northern region of Nigeria”
    added October 13, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. World leaders’ summit: Mu’azu, Obanikoro, others’ extradition tops Buhari’s wish list
    added April 29, 2016 from The Punch News