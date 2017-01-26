Buhari’s Health: Presidency Should Stop Using Phone Calls to Deceive Nigerians, Says CNPP

Ogheneuwvede Ohwovoriole in Abuja The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has asked the federal government to stop the phone call games with President Muhammadu Buhari and face governance issues that would alleviate the suffering of the masses. The conference observed that the continued media hype of the president’s calls to different individuals was unnecessary […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added March 07, 2017

from This Day News

