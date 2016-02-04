15

views
Unfave

Buhari’s ill health not barrier to anti-graft war, says group

The Anti-Corruption and Research-Based Data Initiative has expressed confidence in the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s ability to win its anti-corruption fight in spite of the president’s health challenge. The Executive Secretary of ARDI, Mr Dennis Aghanya, told said in Lagos on Monday that Buhari had shown commitment to eradicating corruption. Aghanya was reacting to a speculation […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 10, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Buhari’s ill health not barrier to anti-graft war, says group
    added July 10, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. N5000 payment: Buhari’s govt does not lie to Nigerians, Presidency tells Fayose
    added January 04, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Buhari under pressure to stop anti-graft war, says Osinbajo
    added February 04, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. I’ll deal with those opposing anti-graft war, says Buhari
    added July 04, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Making Jest of Buhari’s Ill-Health is Satanic, Says Varsity Don‎
    added February 12, 2017 from This Day News