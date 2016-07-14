35

views
Unfave

Buhari sacks Heads of CPC, PENCOM, 21 Others

Added April 13, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Buhari sacks Heads of CPC, PENCOM, 21 Others
    added April 13, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Buhari fires heads of NHIS, NACA, three others
    added July 29, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Kuwait sacks heads of Olympic committee, football federation
    added August 25, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Arms scandal: Buhari orders probe of Ihejirika, Minimah, 52 others
    added July 14, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. The Gambia: Barrow sacks head of notorious prison system
    added February 26, 2017 from The Punch News