15

views
Unfave

Buhari, Senate order reinstatement of Obiano’s security aides

Olalekan Adetayo and Leke Baiyewu President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate reinstatement of the security aides of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State. According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President gave the order in Awka on Wednesday. Adesina said Obiano had, while receiving Buhari […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 15, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Buhari, Senate order reinstatement of Obiano’s security aides
    added November 15, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. BREAKING: Buhari orders reinstatement of Obiano’s security aides
    added November 15, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. BREAKING: Senate condemns IG, demands reinstatement of Obiano’s security aides
    added November 15, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Buhari reportedly orders arrest of wife's younger brother for extorting N300m from a businessman
    added June 29, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Senate orders reinstatement of sacked Naval officer
    added May 07, 2014 from The Punch News