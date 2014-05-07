Buhari, Senate order reinstatement of Obiano’s security aides
Olalekan Adetayo and Leke Baiyewu President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate reinstatement of the security aides of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State. According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President gave the order in Awka on Wednesday. Adesina said Obiano had, while receiving Buhari […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News
Added November 15, 2017
from The Punch News