18

views
Unfave

Buhari sends Ocheni, Hassan to Senate for confirmation as Ministers

Added March 29, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Buhari sends Ocheni, Hassan to Senate for confirmation as Ministers
    added March 29, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. CJN: Osinbajo sends Onnoghen name to Senate for confirmation
    added February 08, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Why Buhari Has Not Forwarded Onnoghen’s Name to Senate for Confirmation as CJN
    added January 21, 2017 from This Day News
  4. Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name to Senate for Confirmation as CJN
    added February 07, 2017 from This Day News
  5. Jonathan Forwards Name Of Godwin Emefiele To Senate For Confirmation As CBN Governor, Nominates Adelabu Adekoya As Deputy Gov.
    added February 20, 2014 from Sahara Reporters