Building Collapse: SON DG Advise Self-regulation in Construction industry

Fadekemi Ajakaiye The Director General of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, (SON), Mr. Osita Aboloma has said there was a need for self-regulation in various sub-sectors of the construction industry to ensure consistent quality products, processes and services. Aboloma stated this as a solution to the incessant collapse of buildings in the country, as he […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 25, 2017

from This Day News

