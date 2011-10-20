19

Building Resilience of Vulnerable Households

The ongoing Boko Haram crisis in the North-east has hampered livelihoods and is significantly affecting the availability and access to food‎, However, Oxfam and the European Union have embarked on building resilience of vulnerable households through PRO-ACT programme, Adedayo Akinwale writes It is not uncommon for Nigeria to be a signatory to international conventions, treaties […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 18, 2017
from This Day News

