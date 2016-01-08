Bunmi Oke: My Fighting Spirit Has Kept Me Going in Advertising

In a male-dominated sector like the creative industry, the few female practitioners, who have reached the top of the business, are regarded as special individuals. But the second female president of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, Mrs. Bunmi Oke, says she never allows the thought that males outnumber females in her profession to […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added March 18, 2017

from This Day News

