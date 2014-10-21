29

Buratai: Defence Ministry Has Released Operational Allowances for Troops

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, has today dispatched a special message of assurance, encouragement and commendation to troops of the Nigerian Army engaged in various operations both within and outside the country. This is contained in a letter sent to various formations and corps Commanders, as well […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added November 06, 2017
from This Day News

