19

views
Unfave

Burkina security forces kill two gunmen who attacked restaurant

Added August 14, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Burkina security forces kill two gunmen who attacked restaurant
    added August 14, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Hero who saved 200 lives in Kenyan shopping mall massacre kills two gunmen who ambushed him in Nairobi despite being hit twice in the leg
    added July 03, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Yemeni security forces kill two Al-Qaida militants
    added June 04, 2014 from The Punch News
  4. Egypt: Security forces kill Muslim Brotherhood members
    added April 14, 2014 from The Punch News
  5. Army kills 12 gunmen in Mubi attack
    added December 19, 2013 from The Punch News